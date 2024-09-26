Hoda Kotb leaving ‘Today’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In a tearful segment, “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced she would depart the show at the end of 2024 but will remain with the network.

Kotb, who was promoted to co-anchor of the morning show in Jan. 2, 2018, after the high-profile firing of former anchor Matt Lauer over a series of sexual misconduct allegations. Lauer has denied any wrongdoing.

She joined NBC News in 1998 and has worked on “Dateline” and other NBC programs and platforms.

Her profile was significantly elevated when she started co-hosting the fourth hour of Today alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. The hour was meant more as a laid back hour meant to compete with shows such as “Live” and “The View.” Gifford would eventually leave with Jenna Bush Hager stepping in alongside Kotb.

Since taking over the main anchor desk spot in 2018, Kotb continued to host the third hour as well, which was a key way she demonstrated her skill at being able to host serious news segments alongside more lighthearted lifestyle and pop culture segments.

Kotb made her announcement on Sept. 26, 2024, during what would normally be the show’s “Pop News” segment. She was joined on the in-studio sofa by co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, forecaster and third hour co-anchor Al Roker, anchor Craig Melvin, Hager and third hour co-anchor Sheinelle Jones.

Kotb did not give a single specific reason for leaving, though she did mention that being able to spend more time with her adopted daughters, who are 5 and 7, played a key role in her decision.

Morning news is known to be one of the most grueling shifts in TV news, with middle-of-the-night wakeup calls, long hours of prep work the evening before each show as well as in the morning before hour. Anchors are also tasked with deftly moving from a variety of news topics and handling breaking news and new developments throughout the first two hours.

Kotb said she is remaining with NBC News but did not specify what role she might take on. An exact departure date was not given, though Kotb said she’d be working “through the beginning of 2025” in a note to staff.

There was no discussion of a possible replacement, though de facto third co-anchor Melvin seems primed to take over.

Melvin has been joining Guthrie and Kotb at the anchor desk shortly after the start of most shows, though his name is not mentioned in the open and his arrival is typically only briefly noted on air.

That said, there is a slate of other talent who sub for both Kotb and Guthrie, including Jones, senior legal correspondent and Saturday “Today” co-anchor Laura Jarrett and her co-anchor Peter Alexander, who are also likely possibilities if a decision hasn’t already been reached behind the scenes.

Kotb’s exit comes at a time when the show is still tinkering with its format, look and talent in an attempt to dethrone ABC’s “Good Morning America” as the top morning show after spending decades dominating the ratings.

Ratings began slipping as far back as after Katie Couric’s departure in 2006 and the show went on to pair Lauer with Meredith Vieira, Ann Curry and then Guthrie as ratings continued to falter. Kotb’s arrival was seen as a sign of at least some stability, but the show still continues to come in second place behind “GMA.”

The franchise itself generates massive revenues for NBC thanks to on-air promotional segments, advertising dollars, digital ad revenue and tie-ins with advertisers, so it’s a key priority for NBC leadership to find a new co-anchor who viewers will like.

That’s one reason Melvin could have a leg up; he’s been basically being auditioned on-air for some time now, a process that has also given viewers a chance to familiarize themselves with him.

It’s also possible NBC could pass over any of the likely candidates in favor of another name, possibly a big one from outside NBC, though there has have been no reports indicating this is a possibility.

Meanwhile, also at the network level, “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell will depart the anchor desk after the 2024 election but remain with the network. CBS is replacing her with two anchors and a third contributing anchor.

“CBS Mornings” co-anchor Gayle King just signed a contract extension and the show is preparing to launch a third hour that will air in select markets.

Below is the full text of the memo she sent “Today” staffers:

To my “Today” family, As I write this, my heart is all over the map. I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show. My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you’ve been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. 26 years at NBC News – Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o’clock hour, sixteen on the ten o’clock hour. I’m picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you’ve lifted me up and inspired me. That’s my heart singing. So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships. Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig, Carson, Sheinelle and Dylan: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders. I will miss each and every one of you at TODAY desperately. I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while – Am I truly ready? But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are! I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited. Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what’s ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled… no matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine. Love, Hoda