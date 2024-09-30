CNN encourages viewers to ‘follow the facts’ in promo series
CNN has been airing a series of “Follow the Facts” promos.
Each spot features a CNN anchor and reporter popping into a seemingly everyday scene inside a school, typically with kids or adults debating something, ranging from whether a tomato is a fruit or vegetable or whether red, blue or purple sprinkles are a better choice.
The CNNer provides input on the problem at hand, usually to the surprise of at least some of the people around them. Jake Tapper even dragged his famous “magic wall” to a bake sale.
The spots are shot in a cinematic style and then end in a short animated sequence of the phrase “Follow the…” with different words in each one, such as “debates” and “number.”
The on-screen text then becomes “Follow the facts” while a blue and red animated underline moves under the words. Also shown in the CNN logo along with the CNN Max version and, in some cases, a podcast logo hosted by the journalist appearing in the spot.
CNN is known for airing “facts”-focused campaigns, starting with its 2017 “Facts first” spots, a time when the use of the phrase “fake news” to describe longtime, established news organizations were growing exponentially lead, at least in part, by Donald Trump and right wing pundits.
tags
Audie Cornish, CNN, Dana Bash, Harry Enten, jake tapper, john king, Kasie Hunt, news promos, promos, TV Promos, wolf blitzer
categories
Broadcast Business News, Cable Industry, Cable News, Heroes, News Promos and Sports Promos