CNN encourages viewers to ‘follow the facts’ in promo series

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has been airing a series of “Follow the Facts” promos.

Each spot features a CNN anchor and reporter popping into a seemingly everyday scene inside a school, typically with kids or adults debating something, ranging from whether a tomato is a fruit or vegetable or whether red, blue or purple sprinkles are a better choice.

The CNNer provides input on the problem at hand, usually to the surprise of at least some of the people around them. Jake Tapper even dragged his famous “magic wall” to a bake sale.

The spots are shot in a cinematic style and then end in a short animated sequence of the phrase “Follow the…” with different words in each one, such as “debates” and “number.”

The on-screen text then becomes “Follow the facts” while a blue and red animated underline moves under the words. Also shown in the CNN logo along with the CNN Max version and, in some cases, a podcast logo hosted by the journalist appearing in the spot.

CNN is known for airing “facts”-focused campaigns, starting with its 2017 “Facts first” spots, a time when the use of the phrase “fake news” to describe longtime, established news organizations were growing exponentially lead, at least in part, by Donald Trump and right wing pundits.

Project credits

In-House Marketing Team: CNN Creative Marketing

Chief Global Marketing Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery: Karen Bronzo

Vice President Creative & Marketing Strategy: Stephen Krill

Vice President Production & Design: Matt Barnett

Creative Director: Suzanne Cooke

Production Director: Nichole Goralnik

Design Director: Krishnan Purushothaman, Jobel Jose

Sr. Writer/Producer: John Dance

Sr. Post-Production Manager: Greg Enfield

Production Resource Manager: Jordan Boge

Copywriter: Cristina Galushko

Production Coordinator: Maxine Gross

Production Assistant: Torian Cole

Editor: Nancy Malkin, Brian Simmons

Agency: Loyalkaspar

President: David Herbruck

Executive Creative Director: Anna Minkkinen

Managing Director: Scott Lakso

Senior Producer: Shannon Moore

Editor: Bill Saunders

Designer/Animator: Jim Read

Colorist: Sal Maliftano

Audio Mix: Gregory Smith

Script-Writing: We Write Good

Production Company: MinusL

Executive Producer: Craig DiBiase

Head of Production: Chris Hughlett

Director of Photography: Josh Mckie

Production Designer: Marko Orso

Production Supervisor: Myriah Johnson

Production Supervisor: Nancy Swenton

Production Coordinator: Skip Coblyn

Advertisement