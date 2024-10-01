Preview: CBS News recycles parts of old NFL set for debate

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News has released preview footage and photos of the set it will use for its 2024 Vice Presidential Debate.

The debate will be produced from CBS News’ Broadcast Center in New York City.

It will use Studio 45, the former home of “Inside the NFL,” including elements from that show’s set, namely video wall installations. Some of the set’s old columns with edgelit accents, curved corners and other elements can be spotted in the preview materials released by the network.

New elements have been brought in, including additional LED walls and elements, two lecterns that are color-coded red and blue and a moderator desk.

There are also red, white and blue accent lights used to add some visual interest over the camera blinds, while freestanding ribbons of LED are also used to echo elements from the network’s election graphics package.

It also appears CBS brought in some slatted knee walls to cover the lower portions of some of the video walls, another design element that has been popping up on its network and local station set designs more and more.

There’s also a giant CBS eye decal on the floor, so wide shots will likely prominently showcase the network’s branding.

Since CBS no longer broadcasts “Inside the NFL,” Studio 45 has been repurposed for its soccer studio shows on Paramount Plus.

Photos and video courtesy CBS News.