What happened to Adriana Diaz on ‘CBS Weekend News’?

CBS News anchor Adriana Diaz officially left “CBS Weekend News” as of Oct. 7, 2024, when executives announced Jericka Duncan would start anchoring both the Saturday and Sunday editions of the network’s evening newscast.

Diaz previously anchored the Saturday edition of the broadcast.

Diaz, however, has remained in the broadcast business and with CBS News. She currently anchors “CBS Mornings Plus,” which airs at 9 a.m. local time weekdays on KCBS in Los Angeles, WBBM in Chicago, KPIX in San Fransisco, WWJ in Detroit and WFOR in Miami, right after “CBS Mornings.”

For viewers outside of these markets, “Plus” is also available on CBS News 24/7, the network’s free ad-supported news streamer.

Diaz will also continue to contribute to other CBS News broadcasts.