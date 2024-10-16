FanDuel to replace Bally Sports branding on Diamond RSNs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Diamond Sports Group is moving forward with plans to rebrand its regional sports networks (RSNs) from Bally Sports to FanDuel, according to recent court filings.

This transition comes as Diamond continues to navigate Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, which began in March 2023. The change is expected to bring FanDuel’s sports betting presence to the forefront of NBA and NHL broadcasts this season, reflecting the growing integration of sports broadcasting and gambling platforms.

The deal, confirmed in a bankruptcy court filing on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, outlines a multi-faceted agreement.

FanDuel, the largest sportsbook in the U.S., will serve as the exclusive integration partner for sports betting across Diamond’s RSNs. This partnership includes prominent FanDuel content and advertising placements across the networks. Diamond is seeking approval from the bankruptcy court by October 21 for the deal to proceed.

FanDuel’s influence will extend beyond advertising.

As part of the agreement, FanDuel has secured rights to deliver its content, which will include FanDuel TV programming, to Diamond’s networks. Additionally, FanDuel will be granted the ability to sell subscriptions to Diamond’s streaming services, giving the company a stake in Diamond’s future subscriber growth. The court filings suggest FanDuel could also purchase up to 5% of Diamond’s equity, with performance warrants that may allow it to expand that ownership to 10%.

FanDuel Group owns and operates FanDuel TV, formerly known as TVG Network, which is a sports betting-oriented channel that airs horse racing, international sports and studio programing.

This rebranding marks a shift for Diamond, which has struggled financially due to cord-cutting and declining viewership.

The company has already cut ties with most of its Major League Baseball partners, maintaining only its relationship with the Atlanta Braves, with decisions pending on other teams in joint ventures. FanDuel’s partnership is one of several key moves Diamond hopes will help it emerge from bankruptcy, alongside restructured distribution agreements and a legal settlement with its parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

FanDuel’s integration into Diamond’s operations represents a broader trend in the sports industry, where betting companies increasingly align with broadcast platforms.

The demise of Bally Sports

Diamond Sports Group’s rebranding of its regional sports networks (RSNs) from Bally Sports to FanDuel is part of a broader effort to recover from significant financial struggles. Once a dominant player in the broadcasting of Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) games, Diamond has faced mounting challenges due to shifts in consumer habits, primarily driven by cord-cutting and the rise of streaming services. This led to a substantial loss in revenue and the eventual filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2023.

Before its current financial turmoil, Diamond, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, operated one of the largest RSN portfolios in the country.

The RSNs carried broadcasts for over 40 professional sports teams, providing local sports coverage to millions of viewers across the U.S. under the Bally Sports brand, which was introduced in 2021 through a naming rights agreement with Bally’s Corporation. However, as viewers increasingly shifted away from traditional cable subscriptions, Diamond’s revenue streams were hit hard, with cord-cutting decimating its subscriber base.

To compound its issues, Diamond was burdened by the debt accumulated from Sinclair’s $10.6 billion acquisition of the RSN portfolio from Disney in 2019, a deal that included 21 networks. The revenue loss from declining subscriptions, combined with the company’s debt obligations, ultimately led Diamond to seek bankruptcy protection.

As part of its restructuring plan, Diamond has severed ties with many MLB teams, keeping only a few key partnerships, such as with the Atlanta Braves. The company remains in limbo with five other MLB teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, which are in joint ventures not affected by the bankruptcy proceedings. Decisions on whether to retain these relationships are expected by November when the court will review Diamond’s exit plan.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Diamond’s parent company, is also positioned to exit its involvement with the RSNs following the court’s approval of the Chapter 11 plan. Sinclair, which licensed the Bally Sports name to Diamond, has signaled its intention to sever ties as Diamond reorganizes its operations around basketball and hockey broadcasts while exiting the bulk of its baseball commitments.

With the timing of the rebrand aligned to coincide with the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, the FanDuel name is expected to begin appearing across the RSNs in the coming weeks, pending court approval.