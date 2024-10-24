Scripps News names new VP as it begins transition

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The E.W. Scripps Company has named Matt Simon as vice president of Scripps News as it prepares to shift it from away from a 24/7 over-the-air news network.

Simon is currently deputy managing editor and senior executive producer at Scripps News. He manages the production of distributed and syndicated content across Scripps News and Scripps Local Media.

These productions include the programs “Scripps News Reports” and “Good to Know,” as well as daily co-produced newscasts across local stations. Simon joined Scripps News in 2018 and has launched or revamped several primetime programs.

Before Scripps News, Simon worked for Chinese television’s English language network, leading international productions and special events, including its first-ever live coverage of a U.S. presidential election. He also produced programs for The Weather Channel in Atlanta and WJZ in Baltimore.

In September, Scripps announced it would end the over-the-air broadcast of Scripps News on Nov. 15, 2024.

Its national news programming will remain on all streaming and digital platforms with weekday live coverage from the field — now aligned more closely with Scripps’ 60-plus local stations.

As part of the transition, Scripps has cut around 200 jobs that supported the 24/7 channel.

Scripps News’ national team will serve as a news service for local stations. Simon will report to Dean Littleton, senior vice president of local media, in executing the content strategy for Scripps’ local and national news teams.

“Matt has been a key member of the Scripps News leadership team over the last six years – overseeing several award-winning productions, reimagining primetime programming and leading joint reporting initiatives between our national and local teams,” Littleton said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside Matt to deepen the integration between Scripps News and Local Media.”