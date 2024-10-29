Fox updates Studio M with new AR tools for election coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox News will introduce new graphics technology during its election night coverage, “Fox News: Democracy 2024,” on Nov. 5, broadcasting from the recently updated Studio M.

Updates to the studio include augmented reality and 3D interaction capabilities designed to improve the viewer’s experience with real-time data and visual elements.

The centerpiece of this technical upgrade is anchor Bill Hemmer’s “Bill”-board, equipped with augmented reality features and infrared sensor tracking, allowing Hemmer to interact with election data in 3D.

Natural language commands will trigger real-time graphics, adding interactive layers to population maps, battleground histories, and vote counts as the results come in.

Fox has also introduced interactive tools, such as a “Path to 270” electoral map, where anchors can create dynamic scenarios on possible routes to the necessary 270 electoral votes for presidential candidates.

The “Top 5 Closest Races” tool, another feature of the revamped setup, will display snapshots of competitive races, offering real-time candidate standings and the effect on the broader electoral landscape.

The upgraded Studio M features a custom-designed “super desk” and a two-story accent wall with a 20-foot, UHD media wall. Co-anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, along with a panel of contributors, will use these tools to deliver in-depth coverage and analysis throughout election night.

Studio M, originally known as Studio F, is named after Rupert Murdoch, the founder of Fox News. This studio was launched before the 2016 election and is located on the ground level of the News Corp building on Avenue of the Americas in New York City.