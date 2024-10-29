Jon Stewart will continue to appear on ‘Daily Show’ through 2025

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comedian Jon Stewart has extended his deal to appear on Monday evening editions of “The Daily Show” through at least the end of 2025.

Stewart originally signed a deal with the Comedy Central show to anchor through the 2024 election. At the time of the original announcement, no exact end date for the deal was given.

Stewart hosted the show form 1999 to 2015, before stepping down in favor of Trevor Noah. Noah left in 2022 and the show has been without a permanent host since then.

Instead, producers have brought in guest hosts (the show only airs Monday through Thursday). Stewart began appearing at the beginning of each week in early 2024.

Ratings for the show tend to be higher when Stewart appears.

The show will continue to rely on rotating guest hosts on Tuesday through Thursday nights. Stewart will also continue to be credited as an executive producer for all episodes, including ones he does not appear on.

It’s not clear if the show intends to name a permanent host sometime in 2025, which is a bit odd given that it hasn’t had one in almost two years. Even if it were to name a permanent host, it’s not clear if Stewart would continue to host his Monday editions with the other host appearing the remaining three times per week.

With Comedy Central committing to Stewart for at least another year and change, it could be indicative that there are no immediate plans to name a permanent host. It’s also possible the show is trying to convince Stewart to return to hosting every edition, though there was no confirmation of any such discussions or plans. Extending his once-a-week deal could be a stop-gap of sorts until a broader deal can be hammered out.

Terms of Stewart’s deal, including if there is an “out” clause if the show opts to bring in a permanent host, were not announced.