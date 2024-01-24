Jon Stewart returning to ‘The Daily Show’ — but with one catch

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A familiar face is returning to guest host “The Daily Show” through the 2024 election.

Jon Stewart, who hosted the late-night talk and satirical news and comedy show from 1996 to 2015, will begin hosting Monday evenings through most of the rest of 2024, Comedy Central announced.

Stewart’s return appears to be being billed as temporary.

A rotating cast of guest hosts will take the chair for the remaining editions of the show on Tuesday through Thursday. The show typically does not air on Fridays.

Stewart’s return comes as the show is facing uncertainty in how to replace its most recent host, Trevor Noah, who departed the show somewhat abruptly in 2022. He had been the host for seven years, taking over when Stewart left.

It’s not clear if Stewart is being considered for a full-time return to the show or if he would be interested a second go-around.

The show has been using a series of guest hosts, including a mix of big names in comedy and existing show correspondents but no permanent replacement has been named.

Stewart’s once-a-week return comes after he exited “The Problem with Jon Stewart” on Apple TV+ in October 2023, reportedly over creative differences. It had produced two seasons and was renewed for a third before both sides reportedly agreed to party ways.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Daily Show” switched to a different format without an audience but would eventually return to its normal setup in April 2022 with an updated look.

It then had to update its look again the following January when Noah left and the guest hosts started.