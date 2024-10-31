Telemundo deploys AR/VR tech for 2024 election coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Noticias Telemundo announced its technical production plans for coverage of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, incorporating augmented and virtual technology across its broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.

The Spanish-language network will broadcast from a custom-built election set at Telemundo Center, where anchors Julio Vaqueiro and Arantxa Loizaga will lead primetime coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on November 5.

The technical production will utilize augmented reality and virtual elements to display election data, results and race alerts.

Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on the Noticias Telemundo Ahora streaming channel before transitioning to the main network broadcast.

Digital coverage will be available across multiple streaming platforms, including Peacock, Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Fire TV. The network will also distribute content through social media channels, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X.

Telemundo’s election night team includes reporters positioned in key battleground states.

The coverage will feature data from the NBC News Decision Desk for real-time election results. Telemundo’s T Verifica fact-checking platform will provide verification services in both Spanish and English through the network’s WhatsApp chatbot.

Coverage will continue through November 6, with morning broadcasts beginning at 6 a.m. ET on both the streaming platform and network.

