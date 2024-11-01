CBS Stations expands AR/VR tech for 2024 election coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Stations will utilize augmented reality and virtual set technology across five of its owned stations for election coverage beginning Nov. 5, 2024.

The broadcasts will originate from CBS stations in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Denver, delivering real-time election results through virtual environments.

The system utilizes Zero Density’s Reality solution integrated with Unreal Engine rendering and Chyron Prime graphics platforms, with the virtual set designed by Myreze.

CBS Bay Area served as the development hub for the AR/VR implementation across the station group.

The virtual election centers will display national and local race data through interactive maps operated by anchors in each market. Coverage will include visualization of results from municipal races to presidential election returns.

CBS New York

WCBS begins election coverage at 5 p.m. ET. The station plans a two-hour “America Decides” special at 9 p.m. ET on CBS News New York. Coverage includes House races and a key New Jersey seat, utilizing interactive maps for battleground state analysis. Content will air on WCBS and stream on CBS News New York.

Advertisement

CBS Chicago

WBBM launches coverage at 7 p.m. CT, featuring the city’s first school board elections and the state attorney’s race. Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins the CBS News Chicago team for analysis. Coverage airs on WBBM and streams on CBS News Chicago.

CBS Philadelphia

KYW provides continuous virtual coverage from 9 a.m. ET on Election Day through 9 a.m. ET Nov. 6. The station’s virtual capabilities include an interactive floor map for battleground state analysis and a White House lawn recreation. Content appears on KYW and streams on CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS Bay Area

KPIX broadcasts from 3 p.m. PT until midnight. The station coordinates with CBS Los Angeles and CBS Sacramento for California coverage. Additional coverage streams on KPIX+ channel 44 and CBS News Bay Area from 5 p.m. to midnight.

CBS Colorado

KCNC employs virtual technology for county and district-level visualization of Colorado races. The station focuses on data presentation through animated graphics on KCNC and CBS News Colorado’s streaming platform.

Each participating station will offer AR/VR coverage on their primary broadcast and streaming channels. The rollout represents the first synchronized deployment of virtual election coverage across multiple CBS-owned stations.