NBC News mixes virtual tech, real-time data in election night studio

When NBC News broadcasts its first results on election night 2024, viewers will see anchors reporting from Rockefeller Plaza and the White House grounds. These familiar settings will emerge not from outdoor cameras but from a network of virtual production technology housed within NBC’s Manhattan studios.

From across 15 studios, NBC News Group has built an extensive election night infrastructure incorporating over 100 cameras, 13 control rooms and more than 100 channels of graphic rendering. This system will power real-time election coverage across six networks: NBC News, MSNBC, NBC News Now, CNBC, Telemundo and Sky News.

NBC opts for a familiar view in a new way

NBC News has updated Studio 4E at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, adjacent to the network’s main newsroom, for election night and “Decision 2024” coverage.

The studio space now extends into the newsroom with additional presentation areas and LED display technology, including a “big board” for data analysis.

Virtual set extensions wrap Studio 4E, creating a commanding view of Rockefeller Plaza behind the main anchor area. The plaza has long been a backdrop of NBC and MSNBC’s election night coverage.

NBC’s coverage will appear to originate from a terrace overlooking the plaza, with the 69-story building serving as a backdrop for data visualization. Throughout the night, results will be virtually applied to the building, helping illustrate the election.

MSNBC’s coverage, meanwhile, will originate from Studio 3A and utilize a virtual set extension depicting the White House grounds.

The virtual production system combines Unreal Engine from Epic Games with Vizrt technology. This infrastructure enables real-time rendering of photorealistic environments while managing fast-turnaround broadcast requirements. The system processes data from multiple sources with minimal latency, synchronizing traditional video wall graphics with virtual assets.

Keeping the graphics in Sync

At the core of NBC’s technical operation is Sync, a proprietary control system developed in-house by the NBC News Creative & Production team. The web-based platform, which began development in December 2022, manages real-time data feeds and generates on-air graphics across NBCUniversal News Group’s networks.

Sync aggregates information from multiple networks and data sources through a centralized interface. The system serves data to more than 90 graphics engines, maintaining consistency across different platforms — such as Vizrt and Unreal — while allowing operators to trigger live graphics in response to incoming data.

The system processes information from multiple data sources and APIs, allowing producers to respond quickly to changing vote totals and emerging stories throughout election night.

The platform’s development stemmed from a need to replace aging election control systems and optimize video and graphic playback. NBC first deployed Sync for CNBC’s December 2023 redesign before adapting it for election coverage.

Beyond election night, Sync enables editorial teams to select templates, organize data and save presets as stories develop throughout the day. Its web-based architecture allows for remote operation and provides redundancy in case of technical issues.

Across the networks of NBCUniversal

The infrastructure supports NBCUniversal’s multiplatform coverage plans, which include 24 hours of consecutive live coverage on NBC broadcast stations beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern on election day. NBC News Now will present more than 40 hours of continuous programming starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

NBC’s digital platforms will utilize the technical infrastructure to deliver real-time results. NBCNews.com and the NBC News app will feature continuously updated results pages, comprehensive exit poll data, and analysis of ballot measures nationwide.

Peacock will expand its multiview capability beyond sports programming to election coverage for the first time. The streaming service will offer the audience a three-view experience incorporating NBC News Now’s breaking news coverage, real-time data analysis, and a balance-of-power map with current results.

The combination of virtual environments and automated control platform marks a shift in election coverage technology, enabling NBC to create immersive experiences while managing the complexity of multiplatform distribution. As votes are counted on election night, these systems will work to translate raw data into visual elements for viewers across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.

And from behind the sets and graphics, more than 100 journalists will report from locations nationwide.

