Nexstar Media Group wasted no time promoting the fact its NewsNation network was the first to call the 2024 presidential race for Donald Trump.

The network is already out with a promo touting the fact it was the first national network to call the race at around 1:22 a.m. eastern.

Fox followed at 1:46 a.m., with ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and CBS all calling it at around 5:30 a.m., around the same time the Associated Press did.

NewsNation credits much of its “first place” status to its partnership with Decision Desk HQ,, an election results website that launched in 2012.

DDHQ was also first to call President Joe Biden’s win against Trump in 2020, though it took until around 9 a.m. the Friday after election day.