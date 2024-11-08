St. Louis Cardinals to continue on Fan Duel Sports Network, add DTC streaming option

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Diamond Sports Group and the St. Louis Cardinals have reached a new multi-year media rights agreement that maintains Diamond as the team’s exclusive local broadcaster while adding direct-to-consumer streaming options.

According to Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III, the agreement reduces rights fees by approximately 20% compared to previous terms.

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, formerly Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, will continue broadcasting Cardinals games that are not carried on national networks. The service will provide pre- and postgame coverage and original programming.

The deal introduces direct-to-consumer streaming access across the Cardinals’ television territory. Pay TV subscribers can also stream games through the FanDuel Sports Network app using their provider credentials. Pricing and subscription details for the streaming service are pending.

“We valued the continuity for our fans of staying on the same network as the Blues,” DeWitt said.

Diamond Sports Group CEO David Preschlack said the company remains in discussions with other MLB teams as it works toward emerging from bankruptcy protection.

The agreement comes as Diamond Sports Group undergoes significant restructuring. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2023 after facing revenue losses from declining cable subscriptions. Diamond acquired its regional sports networks portfolio from Disney in 2019 for $10.6 billion through parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Diamond previously operated 21 regional sports networks broadcasting games for more than 40 professional teams. The company has terminated several MLB team agreements during bankruptcy proceedings while maintaining select partnerships, including with the Atlanta Braves.

The Cardinals hold partial ownership of FanDuel Sports Network Midwest through a joint venture arrangement. This structure kept the relationship outside of Diamond’s bankruptcy proceedings.

Diamond’s remaining MLB team agreements face review in November as part of the company’s bankruptcy exit plan. Sinclair Broadcast Group is expected to end its involvement with the regional sports networks following court approval.