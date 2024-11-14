Live and localized: Bringing AI, AR and geogating to the future of sports broadcasting

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Imagine a world of sports where every fan, regardless of where they are or what language they speak, feels in sync with the commentators’ every word.

This is a world where language no longer poses a barrier to experiencing the thrill of the game. With each phrase, the commentator’s words speak to each fan uniquely, tapping into the local culture and language. In that one moment, a global celebration becomes local.

Sports, localization, and technology: A look at the current landscape

The world of sports is more connected than ever with fans and leagues crossing borders and finding common grounds. Long gone are the days when cricket was only played in England and baseball in the U.S.. Now we see the U.S. defeating seasoned teams in the Cricket World Cup and Team GB competing in the World Baseball Classic. For sports broadcasters, this brings exciting opportunities to reach a broader, more diverse audience by creating experiences that connect with local viewers and fans.

The rise of streaming platforms and digital media consumption is fueling growth in localization services and advances in technology are helping to reshape sports broadcasting from a one-size-fits-all approach to a culturally rich experience. Here are some of the tools driving this change:

Artificial intelligence: One-click localization

The process of localization involves customizing content to align with the unique needs of individuals and regulatory standards of local markets. In fact, a 2021 Statista study revealed that over 75% of people in the UK and the U.S. prefer subtitles, however, the majority surveyed in Italy and Germany prefer dubbing. This one example shows how difficult it would be for sports broadcasters to depend entirely on manual localization of content especially when fans crave real-time updates. Traditional methods that only rely on human translators and voice actors, are not suitable for real-time localization.

By automating the subbing and dubbing processes through AI, brands can deliver localized experiences in virtually any language, complete with regional references — all in real-time. This ensures viewers don’t miss a beat and enjoy every bit of the game as it unfolds.

AI also assists across other areas of sports content creation, from identifying key moments and highlights to adapting content for social media. Broadcasters offering content across multiple devices and channels can save significant time by using AI to customize content branding and formats with minimal manual effort.

Augmented reality: Immersive experiences

AR is changing the way we experience sports by making fans feel like they’re right in the middle of the action. With live data overlays, player stats, and 3D replays, AR turns watching into something interactive. Studies show that AR can increase fan engagement by as much as 40%, creating broadcasts that draw viewers in.

Networks can use AR graphics, like player tracking, shot paths, or 3D replays, which enhances live broadcasts, helping viewers follow the action more easily and get a deeper understanding of the game.

Geogating: Targeting and compliance

Seemingly minor cultural differences can have significant impacts. Imagine a baseball player chewing gum, an act that is harmless in most countries, but in Singapore can incur a fine of up to $2,000. Geogating is a powerful tool, giving broadcasters control over where and when content is accessible. This helps them comply with regional regulations, respect and be sensitive to social norms and local customs and avoid backlash.

It also creates opportunities for delivering more personalized content. Take Patrick Mahomes, for example — while a huge sports icon in the U.S. thanks to his success with the Kansas City Chiefs, his fame doesn’t necessarily extend beyond the country.

By creating player-specific content, broadcasters can build a stronger connection with their audience, making the experience more meaningful.

Another benefit of geogating is its ability to combat piracy and unauthorized use. By setting regional access restrictions, broadcasters can protect content in areas with weaker cybersecurity and ensure it’s only shared in approved areas.

The future of sports broadcasting

The future of sports broadcasting is global and personal, and a place where technology showcases high-quality sports content. As the demand for this content grows, so does the technology to meet it. By integrating tools like AI, AR, and geogating, broadcasters can deliver rich, more personalized sports experiences. These technologies bring efficiencies without adding significant resources, transforming the way we experience sports.

