Hulu promotes ESPN+ integration with ESPN-ified logo

Streamer Hulu marked the launch of its integration with ESPN+ by creating a temporary logo that was an amalgam of both brand’s looks.

Hulu’s accounts on various social media platforms were updated, temporarily, with an alternate version Dec. 4, 2024, that took the letters in its name and reimagined them using shapes inspired by ESPN’s post-1985 logo.

The streamer is not, however, changing its logo to the new look permanently.

The temporary logo used on Hulu profiles kept its distinct lime green shade and rough shapes of the letters in its normal logo, though key changes included making it angled like the ESPN look and also switching the “H” to a uppercase letter.

There’s a cut-through in the shapes about three-quarters of the way up, just like with ESPN’s design, though the four letters in the Hulu name don’t naturally lend themselves to a blended shape covering two letters like the upper parts of the “S” and “P” in the ESPN logo.

The ESPN+ integration follows Hulu’s move to add Disney+ directly inside the Hulu interface in March 2024. At that time, Disney+’s website and other materials took on a dark teal-green color inspired by the combination of its original blue color scheme and Hulu’s green one. The Disney+ logo remaining the same but the green shade has largely become the brand standard.

Previously the streamers were cross-promoted in various ways but switching to Disney+ or ESPN+ content required switching to a separate connected TV or mobile app.

Hulu has, over the past few years, gradually become under total control by Walt Disney via its streaming division. It got majority control in 2019 when it bought 21st Century Fox, including its stake in Hulu. WarnerMedia then sold back its smaller share later the same year. Finally, Comcast, the remaining major shareholder, agreed to turn over operational control of Hulu to Disney. In return, Disney agreed to buy Comcast’s share at some point in the future.

ESPN, along wither WarnerMedia successor Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox Corp., are partners in a joint streaming venture called Venu Sports, which would include the linear feeds of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNews, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, TNT, TBS and truTV, all networks that carry sports content from the three partners. It would also allow access to ESPN+ content.

However, Venu’s planned fall 2024 launch was delayed after Fubo sued over antitrust concerns. An injunction in August 2024 put the launch on hold.