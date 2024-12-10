Los Angeles Chargers add content studio to boost digital production

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Los Angeles Chargers have added a content studio at their new El Segundo headquarters, branded The Bolt.

The 1,300-square-foot studio, located on the facility’s top floor, features 465 square feet of LED displays and 1,712 linear feet of customizable LED lighting. The space focuses primarily on post-production content rather than live broadcasting.

“As we continue to look for innovative ways to connect with our fans, partners and, given our location, the entertainment industry as a whole, we believe The Bolt provides endless possibilities both for growth as a business and growth as a football team,” said Fred Maas of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The studio represents an upgrade for the organization’s content team, who previously lacked a permanent production space. After relocating from San Diego in 2017, the creative team operated without dedicated facilities, often building and dismantling temporary sets for shoots.

The studio’s design incorporates elements of Los Angeles culture and Chargers history.

Wall displays feature the city skyline and palm trees, while another section showcases images of fans and former players, including Hall of Famers Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson, Antonio Gates, Lance Alworth, Kellen Winslow and Charlie Joyner.

The space departs from traditional team broadcast facilities by avoiding fixed desk positions and permanent camera setups. The Chargers also utilize non-traditional studio cameras to shoot the space, with Arri cameras atop Sachtler tripods and heads with SmallHD monitors.

Overall, the space can support up to 10 cameras for shoots but lacks a production control room for live production.

The facility’s location, above the team’s weight room and adjacent to practice fields, aims to increase player accessibility for content creation.

The Chargers collaborated with several companies on the project, including Jack Morton for studio design, IDF Studio Scenery for scenic fabrication and Samsung for LED technology. NEP Sweetwater handled AV integration while The Lighting Design Group managed the lighting systems and design.

The content studio is part of The Bolt, the Chargers’ new $250 million practice facility that opened in July 2024. The 150,000-square-foot complex includes three natural grass practice fields and sits on 14 acres in El Segundo, California.

The Chargers join a growing list of NFL and professional sports teams investing in dedicated content studios for digital and broadcast production.