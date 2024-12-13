Data analytics reshapes content delivery strategy

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Broadcasters and streaming platforms are moving beyond traditional viewership metrics to harness comprehensive data analytics in content delivery decisions, shifting from intuition-based programming to data-driven strategies.

The change reflects the industry’s response to changing viewer habits and the need for more precise audience targeting in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

“Data analytics has revolutionized content delivery and audience targeting by enabling OTT services to provide highly personalized experiences,” said Martin Sebelius, CEO of Accedo. “By analyzing user behavior and viewing habits, video services can tailor recommendations, improve content discovery and optimize user experience.”

This shift extends beyond simple view counts.

Technical performance data has become crucial in evaluating content effectiveness, according to Yoann Hinard, COO of Witbe.

“Technical performance issues like slow loading times, repeated ads, or cross-device inconsistencies can significantly impact the audience’s perception, potentially undermining high-quality content,” Hinard said.

A recent example emerged during a high-profile streaming sports event. Record-breaking concurrent viewership was overshadowed by technical issues, demonstrating how technical performance metrics have become as important as traditional viewing numbers.

Viewer interaction data has emerged as a key metric, including pause patterns, rewind frequency and content sharing behavior. These insights help broadcasters understand not just what content works, but why it resonates with specific audiences.

Advertisement

For ad-supported platforms, data analytics serves a dual purpose.

“By delivering targeted ads that feel more relevant and less intrusive to viewers, viewing experience is improved and ad revenue increases,” Sebelius said. However, he notes this level of personalization depends on the effective collection, analysis and application of viewer data.

The impact extends to content discovery and retention strategies.

“With the right tools, and by measuring data points such as the number of plays, concurrent and unique viewers, total page loads, plays per country and plays per device, broadcasters can build a much fuller picture of audience views,” said Paul Macklin, director of product management at Bitmovin, emphasizing the importance of real-time insights in the content process.

Regional preferences have emerged as a critical factor in content strategy. Data analytics have revealed distinct viewing patterns across different markets, particularly regarding language and localization preferences. In Nordic countries, viewers strongly prefer original audio with local-language subtitles, while French audiences expect both dubbed versions and original audio tracks.

Platform-specific data has become increasingly important as viewers move between devices. Broadcasters track viewing patterns across smart TVs, mobile devices and computers, analyzing how content performance varies by platform. This data influences decisions about content length, format, and delivery optimization.

These insights influence not just content presentation but also metadata management.

“Proper content titling and metadata localization, from French-Canadian market requirements for translated titles to specific character set requirements in different regions, directly impacts audience engagement,” Hinard said.

The shift toward data-driven decision-making has also revealed challenges in content evaluation.

Einat Kahana, VP of product solutions at Viaccess-Orca, noted that harnessing data helps improve the user experience by identifying and addressing pain points in the viewing journey.

“This allows for precise performance measurement and optimization, ensuring that content resonates with specific audience segments,” Kahana said.

Social media engagement metrics have become another crucial data point. Broadcasters track mentions, shares and sentiment analysis to gauge content impact beyond their own platforms. This data helps identify trending topics and inform content development decisions.

Advertisement

However, industry experts caution against over-reliance on metrics.

“Data alone is meaningless without understanding what you’re tracking and why. While creators and clients increasingly demand data, we advocate for a holistic approach that prioritizes storytelling,” said Kate Dimbleby, CEO of Stornaway, an interactive video creation platform.

The integration of data analytics has led to operational changes within broadcasting organizations. Traditional programming schedules are being supplemented or replaced by dynamic content delivery systems that respond to viewer behavior patterns. This shift requires new infrastructure and skills within broadcasting organizations.

Looking ahead, the industry faces the challenge of balancing personalization with privacy concerns. As regulatory frameworks evolve, broadcasters must adapt their data collection and analysis methods while maintaining the effectiveness of their targeting strategies.

The transformation of content delivery through data analytics represents a fundamental change in how broadcasters operate. Broadcasters are moving from broad demographic targeting to individualized content experiences. This shift requires significant investment in technology infrastructure and expertise, but industry leaders view it as essential for remaining competitive in an increasingly data-driven media landscape.