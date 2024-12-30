Watch: Networks run full credits for 2024

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

With the coming of the winter holidays, it’s time for the networks to run their full credit sequences.

It has become a tradition among many U.S. networks to air a full credit sequence, with everyone currently working on the show listed, near the end of each year.

The credits typically combine a list of names and titles along with contributed photos, often candid behind-the-scenes shots or family snaps, appearing on screen with holiday music running under.

These segments can clock in at over five minutes — an eternity in TV news time. Running them on holidays gives the network a chance to recognize its hardworking team as well as fill time on what is often a slow time for news and when being able to eat up time with pre-produced content can be more desirable to reduce the strain on newsrooms.

The segments are also seen as a sort of video “greeting card” from the broadcast team to viewers.

So far in 2024, “NBC Nightly News” ran its full credits on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2024, with a taped intro from anchor Lester Holt.

“CBS Evening News” did not run its full credits on Dec. 25. There was no “ABC World News Tonight” produced on Dec. 25. We’ll update this post if the credits for these shows run later in 2024 or early 2025.

Both “Evening” and “WNT” are listed on published schedules for both Dec. 31, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025, so it’s possible the segments might air on those days.

Over on the morning shift, “Today” ran a pre-taped greeting from its core anchor team and full credits Dec. 25 (network morning shows in the U.S. are typically mostly pre-taped on Christmas morning, with the regular co-anchors appearing on segments produced in advance and, in most cases, a live news update inserted into the tape).

“CBS Mornings” also aired its segment Christmas Day with a taped intro from anchor Gayle King.

ABC News’ “Good Morning America” also opted to run its segment that day as well, also with a pre-taped intro from the anchors.