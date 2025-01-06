CES 2025: Broadcasters report 76% of U.S. households now within NextGen TV range

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Local television broadcasters are expanding NextGen TV services with new interactive features and enhanced picture quality as the technology reaches 76% of U.S. households, industry officials reported ahead of CES 2025.

ADTH plans to release a USB receiver compatible with Android and Fire TV devices, while Zinwell will add pause functionality through an external hard drive to its existing products. RCA will introduce two new NextGen TV sets, joining current manufacturers Panasonic, Sony, Samsung, Hisense and TCL.

“The new low-cost ADTH USB receiver, powered by Tolka, is built for existing Android and Fire TV televisions and will, at a very affordable price, expand the reach of NextGen TV into homes who already have those sets,” said Pearl TV Managing Director Anne Schelle.

The technology’s gaming capabilities will debut in Las Vegas on channel 3.2 through GameLoop TV. The service enables viewers to play games using a TV remote or mobile phone without additional hardware or subscriptions. Gray Television and Sinclair Broadcast Group are supporting the gaming initiative.

More than 200 local NextGen TV services now broadcast in High Dynamic Range (HDR). Stations are adding HDR10+ capability to accommodate various TV manufacturers, while many markets incorporate Dolby Atmos audio for immersive sound.

HDR implementation began with the Kentucky Derby in spring 2024 and expanded to Olympic Games coverage. Broadcasters are promoting HDR capabilities through on-screen notifications during NEXTGEN TV programming, with a promotional campaign running through early February.

Local stations not broadcasting via ATSC 3.0 transmissions can reach NextGen TV viewers through broadcast internet protocol channels. This expansion includes both public and commercial broadcasters.

