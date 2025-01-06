CES 2025: New NextGen TV receivers signal broader market push

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The NextGen TV ecosystem expanded at CES 2025 with RCA’s entry into the receiver market and the introduction of new accessory devices, marking a push to increase consumer adoption of ATSC 3.0 technology.

RCA becomes the sixth TV manufacturer to offer NextGen TV sets, joining Hisense, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and TCL. The expanded lineup brings the total number of available receiver models to nearly 100, according to ATSC, the Broadcast Standards Association.

Six companies — ADTH, MyVelo, Stavix, Vbox, Zapperbox and Zinwell — unveiled new ATSC 3.0 accessory receivers at the show. ADTH plans to release USB-style receivers compatible with Android and Fire TV devices.

The technology’s reach now extends to over three-quarters of U.S. viewers, with over 200 NextGen TV services offering High Dynamic Range (HDR) content. More than 80 million viewers can access NextGen TV with HDR capability, and many stations now include Dolby Atmos audio in their broadcasts.

Broadcasters are implementing new features enabled by ATSC 3.0’s internet protocol architecture. The Run3TV broadcast app provides on-demand programming and interactive features such as program restart and local weather forecasts. GameLoop demonstrated gaming capabilities at CES, introducing a channel that allows viewers to play games using a TV remote or mobile phone.

ATSC 3.0 deployment continues internationally, with active broadcasts in South Korea and Jamaica. Brazil has recommended the standard for its DTV+ service, while Trinidad and Tobago, India, Mexico and Canada are conducting broadcast tests.

The technology also supports digital signage applications. At CES, USSI Global demonstrated a signage kiosk receiving over-the-air transmissions from KTVN-TV, displaying news headlines, traffic updates, weather information and advertising content.

Panasonic recently returned to the U.S. television market with OLED models featuring built-in NextGen TV capability through Fire TV integration.

Advertisement

The ATSC exhibit at CES also featured demonstrations of device software from Tolka and Mirakulo, and Advanced HDR from Technicolor.