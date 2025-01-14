Q&A: NewsNation’s Cherie Grzech on engaging audiences in a crowded media landscape

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Cable news has long been dominated by a handful of legacy networks, but NewsNation is carving out a distinctive place in this crowded field. The network emphasizes delivering unbiased, fact-driven reporting while prioritizing stories that resonate with everyday Americans.

In this interview with NewscastStudio, Cherie Grzech, NewsNation’s president of News & Politics, discusses the challenges and strategies in building a network that aims to remain free from political agendas.

From engaging younger audiences through digital platforms to leveraging the extensive resources of its parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Grzech outlines the network’s approaches to expanding its footprint. The conversation also highlights how NewsNation defines and measures success, its programming evolution and the leadership philosophy that shapes its newsroom culture.

Cable news is a highly competitive space dominated by legacy networks. How does NewsNation differentiate itself?

It’s all about doing the news. NewsNation has no agenda, we are dedicated to telling our viewers the latest of what is happening, sending reporters on-the-ground to cover the story and asking the questions the American people want to know. We are focused on the people versus the pundits. Dare I say, ‘We just do the news’.

What have been the biggest challenges in growing NewsNation, and how have you overcome them?

It’s a competitive news environment and people have tremendous options on where to get their information. NewsNation works daily to stand out. For example, in the 2024 election, NewsNation partnered with Decision Desk HQ, an independent race call data provider and we became the first network to call the presidential race for Donald Trump.

In 2023, NewsNation secured and broadcast the last primary presidential debate of the campaign season prior to the Iowa Caucuses. We are constantly looking for ways to differentiate ourselves. Daily, NewsNation is powered by our parent company, Nexstar Media, which allows us to be on the ground across the country with more than 6,000 journalists.

What strategies are you using to engage younger audiences who may not typically consume cable news?

We know the younger audience is primarily getting their information on social media. NewsNation anchors and reporters are engaged on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. We send out show clips to YouTube daily.

Just one example, recently Ashleigh Banfield, host of “Banfield” spontaneously asked fellow inmates, when reporter Alex Caprariello was outside the jail where Luigi Mangione was being held how the conditions at the jail are, live on air. The video went viral, with nearly 400,000 views on YouTube. We are dedicated to going where the viewer is and engaging them in the conversation.

NewsNation positions itself as an unbiased, fact-driven news source. How do you define unbiased reporting in today’s polarized media environment, and how do you measure success?

NewsNation is ‘News for All Americans,’ and we respect all points of view.

Fact-driven news starts with identifying where you are getting your information from and telling people when you are expressing an opinion. Ad Fontes Media, which rates accuracy and media bias has NewsNation directly center in the right-left media bias chart.

How does your leadership style influence the culture at NewsNation, and how do you foster innovation and collaboration within your team?

The strength of NewsNation is powered by our employees. NewsNation has attracted anchors, reporters, producers and our tech teams from all of the various networks, as well as local stations from across the country. Many came to NewsNation to simply tell the news without bias.

In our newsrooms we bounce ideas, listen to differing opinions and understand disagreeing with one another creates a healthy dialogue, if you do it with respect. We hope to be a refreshing option to viewers.

What drew you to the news industry, and what excites you most about leading NewsNation?

It has been energizing to join NewsNation. News life is ever-changing. The strength of NewsNation is we started the network in the 21st century. Unlike, other networks, that must work to update and freshen networks that were established years ago, we are in the position to build an organization from the ground up, while understanding the present competitive and changing media landscape.

NewsNation has brought in several high-profile journalists in recent years. What is your strategy for attracting and retaining top talent?

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo just signed a new multi-year contract renewal. As he stated, better than I can, “Of course I am staying. Where else but NewsNation can you expose the game instead of being forced to play? Let’s get after it!

Nexstar has a strong local TV footprint. How does NewsNation leverage this connection to deliver national news with a local perspective?

The power of Nexstar Media and our local outreach is amazing. With 110 newsrooms across the country, NewsNation’s on-the-ground reporting is unmatched. We can go live-to-the-scene and bring breaking news to the viewer before any network.

Just one example: during Hurricane Milton, NewsNation was able to take WFLA, Nexstar’s Tampa-owned station, live-to-air, giving viewers a firsthand look at the storm’s impact with local reporters who had extensive knowledge of the area and the history of similar events.

What accomplishment at NewsNation are you most proud of so far, and what milestone do you consider critical for the network’s future success?

Our expansion to a 24-hour cable news network in June of 2024 was a proud moment, a milestone the network reached in little more than three years. It just showed that we are continuing to earn the trust and loyalty of our viewers. We will continue to be dedicated to our mission of News for All Americans. Authentic, unfiltered reporting told through a transparent lens.

How has NewsNation’s programming strategy evolved since its launch, and what new shows or initiatives can we expect in the coming year?

We have continued to grow and develop our line-up.

In 2025, we hope to expand NewsNation’s town hall special programming, finding opportunities for Americans to ask their questions directly to national leaders; live broadcast that take viewers directly to the scene and day-to-day dependable coverage that gives the viewer news without interference of agenda. These are the facts as we know them, this is how and where we are getting our information, and here are some voices that can provide perspective so you can decide for yourself.

