KDFW breaks ground on new station

Fox’s KDFW in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas, has broken ground on its new building.

The station, which announced plans to move to the suburb of Irving, Texas, in August 2024, broke ground on its new broadcast facility Jan. 14, 2025.

Located in the neighborhood of Las Colinas, the building is expected to be under construction for about two years — and the station has set up what it calls the “Fox 4ward” camera with a live feed from the construction site.

The new building is expected to be 60,000 square feet over two stories and will include a secure inner courtyard for employees, a feature meant to support staff wellness.

The courtyard will also double as an outdoor broadcasting space, with the entire building labeled as “camera ready” by Corgan, the building’s architect.

Special attention was paid to planning separate entrances for employees and the public, with terrain and landscaping serving as a way to separate the two both physically and visually. The new station was also designed with a pre-planned tour route.

The centerpiece of the design is a newsroom with a double-height ceiling with a balcony overlooking the main editorial space, a decision the designers say helps other departments maintain a connection to where the station’s core local content is produced.

Corgan incorporated large gathering spaces throughout to help encourage collaboration and community, including a showpiece stairway connecting the two floors that blends into a bank of informal seating, according to renders posted by the firm, though final design elements could change as construction progresses.

The building is also being engineered to leverage fiber lines to transmit signals, meaning it won’t require a massive broadcast antenna tower on site and only a minimal number of satellite dishes will be installed.

There hasn’t been any official word on the station’s plans for what goes into the main news studio, but it’s likely a new set will be installed given that its current set is around 17 years old (though it’s had some updates), making it one of the longest-used sets in a major market.

This isn’t Corgan’s first broadcast facility project in the Dallas area; the team also created the KXAS broadcast facility as well as work for public broadcaster KERA in northern Texas along with a variety of mixed-use, medical, hospitality and other commercial projects across the country.

Renderings courtesy of Corgan.