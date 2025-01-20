Networks launch coverage of second Trump inauguration

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, saw networks in the U.S. and around the world kick off daylong coverage of the second inauguration of Donald Trump.

CBS News

CBS News offered up a historical take on inauguration day with its extended open, culling clips from past ceremonies blended with sweeping views of a 3D model of Washington, D.C., and the star motif from its election look. The archive footage was shown either framed inside of a floating element placed in front of the city viewers or fullscreen with bursts of color and graphical accents in the corners.

A blurred 3D rendering of the presidential seal cast with soft reds, silvers and blues was also a prominent element. Hints of shapes from the CBS eye were also blended in, though not as prominently as for other coverage the network has produced.

The network placed the words “The Inauguration of” in a bold sans serif (which appears to be Trajan) along with the condensed sans serif used in election and other looks for the rest of the title.

NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News Now

NBC and its sister networks MSNBC, CNBC and NBC News Now, shared a look sporting an elegant dark blue, violet and red background with light bursts and elements from the presidential seal serving as prominent visuals.

The circular seal is shown at various angles with different portions of it rotating before flipping over to reveal a stylized “47” in the center. The number is set in old-style numerals with added flourishes that almost make it look like it’s the number “247.”

The network set the title of its coverage, “The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump,” in a geometric sans serif. Notably, NBC’s graphics did not include imagery of Trump himself in the sequences used for opens.

NBC’s opens were also notably significantly shorter than many of its counterparts.

CNBC, MSNBC and NBC News Now used similar opens that typically just had the respective network’s logo appearing in the first few moments instead of NBC News’. The version used on the flagship network’s coverage featured a prerecorded announcer, with other variations going without any voiceover. The network used its election music package to accompany the open.

ABC News and ABC News Live

ABC News‘ extended open combined full-screen imagery with a dramatic deep register voiceover in a style that has become one of the network’s signatures. The final scene in the open is a cutout photo of Trump in front of Capitol imagery and “The Second Inauguration of Donald J. Trump: 2025” set in a mix of Proxima and an italic sans serif for “The Second,” “of” and “2025.” A curved, rotating element inspired by the presidential seal appears to the right.

CNN

CNN’s coverage used animated sequences inspired by its recently-redesigned election package. Music included the clattering election theme as well as a more upbeat, patriotic piece.

Fox

Fox’s conservative commentary channel relied largely on graphics inspired by its election graphics package and did not include Trump imagery in most of its opens. The title “Inauguration of Donald Trump: 47th President” was set in a combination of Trajan and Futura, with Trump’s first and last name in the sans serif. A patriotic cut of music was used in place of the more urgent election theme.

PBS News

Telemundo

Spanish-language network Telemundo offered a bold look of red, white and blue and condensed typography. Instead of the more 3D interpretations of the presidential seal found at other networks, Telemundo displayed its take as more of an overlay with a textural effect that was also used on other graphic accents throughout the extended open.

The overall look was also flatter and used strong verticals to create various colored regions of the screens, with red often being slightly more dominant. The network’s special was billed under the name “Trump en la Casa Blanca,” which translates as “Trump in the White House.”

Univision

Fellow Spanish-language network Univision went with a highly glass, 3D look illustrating the Capitol and White House in a sort of smoky blue with bolder blue and red stripes in the periphery that ended by taking viewers in one door of the White House, down a short hallway and directly into the Oval Office, a feat that his not architecturally possible.

Univision branded its coverage under the banner “El Regreso de Donald Trump,” or “The Return of Donald Trump,” with a subtitle of “Ceremonia de investidura presidencial,” or “Presidential investiture (inauguration) ceremony.”

The title was shown against a slightly flatter design with diagonal bars.