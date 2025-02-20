Haivision’s report highlights broadcast industry’s tech evolution

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Haivision has released its sixth annual “Broadcast Transformation Report,” providing insights into technology adoption trends shaping the industry in 2025.

Based on responses from nearly 900 broadcast and media professionals surveyed between November and December 2024, the report highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud technology, and video transport protocols in live production.

The report shows an increase in Secure Reliable Transport adoption, with usage growing from 68% in 2024 to 77% in 2025. Meanwhile, Real-Time Messaging Protocol remains the second most-used transport protocol at 58%.

Broadcasters are also turning to 5G to improve efficiency, with 76% of those using cellular networks relying on the technology. Key benefits cited include greater bandwidth, lower latency, and cost savings.

Artificial intelligence adoption has more than doubled, with 25% of respondents incorporating AI into their workflows, up from 9% the previous year.

Additionally, 64% believe AI will have the most significant industry impact over the next five years. Cloud technology continues to grow steadily, with 86% of broadcasters using it in some capacity. However, hybrid models remain dominant, as 49% of respondents reported using cloud technology for less than a quarter of their workflows.

Video compression technology is also evolving, with High-Efficiency Video Coding usage rising to 70%, closing in on the leading H.264 standard, which is used by 79% of respondents.

“The findings in this year’s Broadcast Transformation Report reveal both the exciting innovations and the persistent challenges facing broadcasters today,” said Marcus Schioler, vice president of marketing at Haivision. “From the continued expansion of SRT, 5G, and AI to the measured adoption of cloud technologies, broadcast ecosystems are evolving to leverage new tools that drive efficiency, enhance production quality, and future-proof their operations.”

Advertisement

The report underscores the balance broadcasters are maintaining between emerging technologies and legacy infrastructure. While AI and 5G adoption are on the rise, many broadcasters remain cautious with cloud migration, reflecting a preference for hybrid workflows.