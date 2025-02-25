Smart TV viewing surges as streaming dominates

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The shift toward smart TV viewing in the United States continues to accelerate, with new research from Ampere Analysis showing a 27% increase in time spent on the devices since the first quarter of 2021.

Smart TVs now account for 31% of total viewing time among U.S. internet users ages 18-64, making them the dominant content consumption device.

Ampere’s data reveals that smart TVs surpassed traditional TV viewing in the third quarter of 2022 and have continued to grow in share. On average, U.S. internet users spend more than 90 minutes per day watching content on these devices.

Growth in smart TV ownership is a driving factor. By the third quarter of 2024, 78% of U.S. internet users owned a smart TV, compared to 59% in 2016. The increase is most pronounced among older viewers. The 55-64 age group has increased smart TV viewing by 61%, the fastest growth rate of any demographic.

Samsung remains the top smart TV brand in the U.S., but TCL is gaining market share. Ownership of TCL devices has risen nearly 50% since 2019.

In Europe, the trend is similar but less pronounced due to the enduring popularity of traditional broadcast television.

Smart TV ownership among European internet users reached 76% in 2024, up 25% over the past three years. However, European users spend less time on smart TVs, averaging just under an hour per day.

“As engagement with streaming services continues to grow, so does the uptake of smart TVs, which provide easy access to a range of platforms,” said Annabel Yeomans, research manager at Ampere Analysis. “The U.S. has seen strong growth in smart TV adoption, particularly among older audiences. In Europe, linear TV remains strong, but smart TVs are steadily increasing their share of viewing time.”

