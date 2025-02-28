NBCU to launch mobile-first short-form news offering

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal is planning to launch a premium mobile-first news platform later in 2025.

News of the service was announced at a Semafor event Feb. 27, 2025 by Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group.

Plans reportedly call for it to feature around 24 streams of content focused around lifestyle, true crime and global content as well as pulling in material from NBC News programs, with an emphasis on short-form clips.

It will also offer users access NBCU-owned podcasts and unnamed added benefits for members across NBC News Digital properties.

With the service being billed as “mobile-first,” it was not immediately clear how the network might format content meant initially for 16:9 screens to fit into what will presumably be a vertical video format.

NBCU did not announce a name, specific launch date or potential pricing for the service.

NBC already operates a free streaming service called NBC News Now as well as offerings such as “Today All Day” and “Dateline 24/7.” It also offers free access to news-centric streams from its owned stations.

NBC News has already tested the waters with mobile news — it launched “Stay Tuned” in 2017. Originally appearing only on Snapchat, the content expanded across other platforms and even onto the horizontal screen in the form of the co-branded “Stay Tuned Now” on NBC News Now.

The organization was also the news launch partner for Quibi, a mobile-first short-form video platform that ran from April to December 2020. It produced an offering called “The Report,” which never gained traction before the ill-fated Quibi faded to black.

NBC’s move could be seen as a sort of “doubling down” on streaming, albeit it one that skews more toward audiences who seek mobile-friendly video that is delivered in smaller chunks.

NBC News’ plans also come on the heels of news that YouTube now has more viewers on connected TVs than mobile devices, though mobile consumption of video is not in danger of going away. YouTube’s announcement also only included data from its platform and metrics from other services could vary greatly. YouTube also noted that consumers are also viewing vertical video and shorts on connected TVs as well, though it did not release detailed information.

Comcast, NBCU’s parent, is also in the process of spinning off most of its cable properties, including news outlets MSNBC and CNBC, into a separate entity. While no direct connection has been made between that move and the launch of this mobile-first service, it could be seen as a way for NBCU to expand its own offerings in anticipation of the change.