WJZY in Charlotte, North Carolina, which brands as “Queen City News,” is running an elegant promo that showcases its recent Emmy wins. The promo notes that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which presents the Emmys, has recognized the station’s efforts. Visually, the promo incorporates images of the Emmy statuette and city views accompanied by an elegant, expressive and bold serif for key on-screen text. Also accenting the look are wavy lines.