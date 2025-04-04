Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WOFL, the Fox-owned station in Orlando, Florida, whose building took a hit during a March 2024 tornado that hit the city, is now driving home that storyline with a weather promo. The spot, featuring interview-style narration from chief meteorologist Brooks Garner, is accompanied with a more somber musical bed while he drives home the station’s efforts in keeping viewers safe.

The spot has a decidedly different feel than this 2022 promo centered around Brooks’ skateboarding: