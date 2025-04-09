FCC opens comment period on NAB’s ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV petition

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Federal Communications Commission has formally opened a comment period on a petition from the National Association of Broadcasters requesting a mandated timeline to sunset the ATSC 1.0 broadcast standard in favor of ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGen TV.

In a public notice released April 7, the FCC’s Media Bureau seeks feedback on the NAB’s two-phase transition plan and related proposals. The notice invites comments through May 7, with reply comments due by June 6​.

The NAB’s petition, filed Feb. 26, recommends ending ATSC 1.0 simulcasting in the top 55 markets by February 2028, with a full national transition by February 2030. It also calls for a mandate requiring all new television receivers to include ATSC 3.0 tuners, citing the All Channel Receiver Act of 1962 as statutory authority.

Multiple broadcast executives and technology vendors have described the petition as an essential step toward regulatory clarity.

During the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, several sources indicated they expect the FCC to act on the petition swiftly, potentially within the next three months ahead of the annual ATSC conference in June. These expectations come as the NextGen TV footprint reaches approximately 76% of U.S. households.

Opposition is anticipated from several groups.

The Consumer Technology Association is expected to mount a legal challenge, particularly against the proposed tuner mandate, which the group has previously criticized as burdensome to manufacturers and out of alignment with voluntary market principles. Additionally, representatives of the Low Power Television Broadcasters Association are expected to oppose the transition, citing the financial and operational strain on smaller stations.

The NAB’s filing also includes a summary of its Future of Television Initiative, which outlines collaborative industry efforts since 2023 to address the technical and policy issues surrounding the transition. Key concerns include tuner availability, consumer education, and regulatory barriers such as the current “substantially similar” content requirement and limitations on the use of vacant channels during the transition​.

The FCC is soliciting feedback on whether marketplace conditions justify new rules to ease the transition, including potential changes to VHF transmission parameters, content encryption policies, and minimum requirements for free over-the-air service. Notably, the Commission has acknowledged thousands of consumer complaints concerning digital rights management issues that have prevented access to ATSC 3.0 content despite having compatible equipment.

The petition and public comments will be accessible via the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to participate in the rulemaking process as the agency considers one of the most significant changes to U.S. broadcast standards in decades.