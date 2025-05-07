Networks build virtual Sistine Chapels to explain conclave’s process

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

With the inner-workings of conclave traditionally sealed behind closed doors, networks looked to extended reality technology to help viewers visualize the inside of the Sistine Chapel.

Both NBC News and CNN created large-scale virtual recreations of the room where cardinals will vote in secret to determine the next leader of the Catholic church, which were used for explainer-style segments to showcase how the election of the next pope works. Both networks inserted floating panels with text detailing the process the proceedings will follow.

Although both versions were largely similar, likely thanks to the interior of the famed room being very well documented, NBC’s version had a slightly richer look.

CNN’s version, meanwhile, filled the seats of its virtual chapel with figures of cardinals seated around the space. Both versions also incorporated exterior views of the building or Vatican City itself.

CNN also made more use of the space’s famous vaulted ceilings, with slightly more wide shots showcasing the height of the room and its frescos.

Both CNN and MSNBC’s segments appeared to be pre-produced and it was not immediately clear if the virtual space might be used again or in a live environment.

Over on CBS, the network leveraged its virtual production spaces to insert talent into the circular room that often appears during weather segments both on national programming and select owned stations across the country.

Advertisement

While this wasn’t a full-scale virtual recreation, the space could be used to help explain the process by inserting imagery on virtual walls and, in this example, with a map on the floor.