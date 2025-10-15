CBS News Texas moves 11 a.m. newscast to virtual set

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

KTVT, the CBS-owned station serving the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, has moved its 11 a.m. newscast to its extended reality studio.

The change, which occurred on Oct. 14, 2025, follows an earlier rollout of the technology for weather and sports coverage.

“This new technology allows us to fully immerse our audience in the story, delivering news and weather with unprecedented depth and clarity. We’re committed to leading the future of local broadcasting,” posted the station on LinkedIn.

CBS has been implementing the virtual and augmented reality capabilities across its local stations nationwide.

CBS News Atlanta debuted in September with a fully virtual studio setup. Other CBS outlets, such as WCBS in New York and the CBS News 24/7 streaming service, have also integrated virtual environments into regular programming.

In addition to these initiatives, CBS programs including “60 Minutes” and “CBS News Sunday Morning” have long used green screen technology for select segments, typically in a more limited format.

CBS has not announced whether additional newscasts at CBS News Texas will transition to full virtual production.

According to the network’s current trajectory, CBS News and Stations has built out a national footprint of augmented and virtual reality facilities more extensively than other U.S. station groups, although similar efforts are underway elsewhere in the industry.

Advertisement