CBS Miami newsroom upgrade brings teams together

CBS Miami has moved into a newly renovated newsroom at its Doral facility designed to support faster response times, more efficient reporting workflows and cross-platform collaboration.

“The new CBS Miami newsroom is designed for the future of local journalism, seamlessly integrating news, sports, digital, and streaming,” Miguel Fernandez, vice president of news at CBS Miami, told NCS. “This investment represents a new era of news gathering, one that allows us to meet audiences wherever they are and deliver information in real time, across every platform.”

The redesigned newsroom integrates assignment editors, digital producers and streaming teams into a centralized space to enable faster newsgathering and distribution across platforms.

The layout is intended to improve coordination between editorial and production teams while supporting real-time collaboration.

The renovation includes a dedicated breaking news flashcam position with a small anchor desk.

The newsroom’s interior includes several visual elements intended to reflect the station’s identity and its connection to the local community.

The design features a mural created by a local artist along with a neon green “CBS News Miami” sign. Neon is a recurring element in the visual landscape of Miami, particularly in signage associated with nightlife and street-level art.

The space also incorporates visual references to the “deconstructed eye” motif, a recurring piece of CBS design language.

“Our newly renovated newsroom reflects our continued investment in the CBS Miami audience,” said Kim Voet, president and general manager of CBS Miami. “Building on the launch of our AR/VR studio last year, the integration of our news, digital, and streaming teams in one space enables faster decision-making, stronger collaboration and more timely coverage for our community.”

The redesign follows WFOR’s launch of an augmented reality and virtual studio in March 2025, and a new production control room introduced in October 2025.

The updates are part of CBS Miami’s ongoing modernization strategy, aimed at expanding how local news is produced and distributed across platforms.