Networks take on political angle of coronavirus on Sunday morning shows

The Sunday morning public affairs shows offered up coverage of the political angle of the coronavirus pandemic in full force March 15, 2020.

NBC News‘ “Meet the Press” leveraged its set’s video walls to recreate the coronavirus heavy look sister network MSNBC used on one of its New York studios.

“Face the Nation” shed its normal open for an almost 360-degree handheld shot of moderator Margaret Brennan standing on the studio’s video riser with topical graphics and maps appearing on the video walls behind her.

ABC News‘ “This Week” originated from Washington, D.C., with Jonathan Karl serving as anchor and moderator.

Although not a political affairs show, CBS News’ “Sunday Morning” was forced to air a (mostly) rerun of its 40th anniversary edition.