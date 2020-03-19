CBS New York still without a home, broadcasting from sidewalk

CBS New York, WCBS, continues to be without a permanent studio after multiple CBS employees tested positive for coronavirus forcing the closure of the CBS Broadcast Center.

WCBS did return to the building for a small period of time at the beginning of the week, utilizing the CBSN New York set, before switching back to Los Angeles origination.

On Wednesday, March 18, the broadcasts moved to a split format, with New York 11 p.m. anchors Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson on the sidewalk outside of the Broadcast Center on West 57th Street while continuing to rely heavily on KCBS talent.

KCBS anchor DeMarco Morgan and Hermela Aregaw continue to be the face of WCBS while local anchors have made a few appearances during each hour of news broadcasts.

Weather, meanwhile, has been able to continue in New York thanks to the station’s mobile weather truck.

WCBS is not the only broadcast impacted by the closure of the facility, with “CBS This Morning” relocated to the Ed Sullivan Theater and a host of other changes to weekend production and overnight newscasts.