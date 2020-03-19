‘CBS This Morning’ originates from ‘The Late Show’ Ed Sullivan Theater stage

As the network announced, “CBS This Morning” moved to the Ed Sullivan Theater March 19, 2020 amid concerns about coronavirus cross contamination back at the network’s main NYC complex.

CBS News president updates staffers on NYC broadcast center closure https://t.co/fV10Zb0nUK #TVNews #BroadcastNews — TVNewsMix (@TVNewsMix) March 19, 2020

The theater is normally the home of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which is on hiatus (though host Colbert has continued to keep viewers entertained with video clips posted online).

The network brought the curved anchor desk it used at its debate in Charleston, South Carolina, and then temporarily used on the “CBS Evening News” set in Washington, D.C., to New York.

For “CBS This Morning,” much of the color changing LED segments and integrated lighting on the stage set were changed to yellow and blue.

The set’s integrated video walls were also switched to feature “This Morning” branded graphics.

The new anchor desk appeared to allow co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, to spread out a bit — a practice they had already started doing by going back to the “in the road” seating configuration in Studio 57.

Other elements from “The Late Show,” including the dimensional logo installed high above, the band setup and Colbert’s desk remained visible on camera.

CBS was the first major broadcaster to report coronavirus cases back on March 11 and it mostly shuttered the sprawling CBS Broadcast Center in Hell’s Kitchen.

“CBS This Morning” moved to Washington, D.C., temporarily, but was back in New York for its Saturday edition March 14, 2020, albeit with a reduced crew.

Since then, CBS is working to “distribute” its operations across the city — including having staffers work remotely — to help cut down on person to person contact.