Telemundo declares Thursday ‘La noche de Biden’

Comcast owned Telemundo mirrored its sister networks, NBC and MSNBC, during Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 coverage of former Vice President Joe Biden’s official acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention — but with some slightly different branding and names.

While Telemundo stuck with “Decisión 2020” (which translates, not surprisingly, to the “Decision 2020” branding NBC and MSNBC use), it added the banner “La Noche de Biden” (roughly translated to “Biden’s Night”).

Meanwhile, anchor José Díaz-Balart anchored coverage from the network’s Miami studios sitting in a video wall graphic loop of the light motif of NBCU’s “Decision 2020” look.

Mostly absent was the darker “scaffolding” and “billboard” designs, though they were suggested with “flipping” effects used in the open.

The “La Noche” graphic, meanwhile, appeared in quasi-augmented reality, hovering over the center of a wide shot of the studio.

Telemundo also used the studio’s multiple video walls and panels to showcase the evening’s lineups and remote reports and guests.

Key art already being provided on TV listings, meanwhile, shows Telemundo plans to use the name “La Noche de Trump” during GOP convention next week.