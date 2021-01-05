Olympic rings return to most NBC bugs

NBC has made an update to many of its bugs that normally wouldn’t been seen in an odd numbered year such as 2021.

As is typical in Olympics years, the network added the Olympic rings to most of its bugs in January 2020 — looking forward to the summer games in Japan.

However, as coronavirus escalated from an epidemic to pandemic, the International Olympic Committee announced it would postpone the games until 2021, meaning NBC’s coverage would be pushed back as well.

In late March 2020, NBC removed the rings from its bugs.

With the dawn of 2021, however, the rings are back (though thankfully that awkward 2020ne logo hasn’t been featured prominently).

2021 will mark the first odd numbered year the games will be held in since the modern age of the Olympics — although the games will still officially be branded with the year “2020.”

Normally the summer and winter Olympic games are held every four years on even numbered years, though they are offset by two years meaning that there is an Olympics every two years as well.

NBC is also keeping its own Tokyo logo, which is developed separately from the host city, as reading”2020.”