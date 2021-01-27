Vizrt introduces software-based production control suite

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

As part of its new subscription-based Flexible Access plan, Vizrt has introduced a new end-to-end solution for software-based production including graphics, control and automation.

This solution, branded as the Vizrt Production Control suite, is designed with news, live sports, and live production in mind.

“The software revolution has been adopted at a slower pace inside the central core of the TV station – the control room. This constrains storytellers from being as productive, effective, and creative as they want to be. Vizrt Production Control changes that reality,” said David Nergard, president of Vizrt. “This comprehensive software-driven suite is both powerful and agile, letting the storyteller choose how to deploy, where to produce from, and which day-to-day tasks to automate.”

Vizrt Production Control can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud and is built with broadcast workflows in mind.

The offering can be scaled up or down depending on production need, available on an annual or monthly plan.