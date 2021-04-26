Oscars telecast attempts to transform itself into a film, with varying success

Like just about everything on TV lately, the 93rd Academy Awards telecast looked different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic — but the producers seemed to attempt to embrace that idea to create an interesting blend of nods to diversity, old Hollywood and films themselves.

In the past, the Oscars telecast look has often been filled with elegant reds, blacks and golds to tie into the palette of the golden statuettes and red carpet. While those colors and elements didn’t disappear from the Sunday, April 25 broadcast, there was a decidedly graphically diverse look.

Awards telecasts also typically use a lot of the same shots — wide sweeping views of the audience, those boxes of nominees that zoom in on the winner (with the other nominees clapping politely) and tight shots on the presenters and winners.

This year, Jesse Collins, an actor, Stacey Sher, a producer, and Steven Soderbergh, the big-name director and producer behind “Ocean’s Eleven,” “The Laundromat” and (ironically) “Contagion” among a slew of other works, co-produced the telecast, a task that included working around COVID-19 protocols.

Last year’s Oscars took place in February 2020, about a month before widespread lockdowns forced other awards shows to modify their formats.

Soderbergh’s influence was particularly visible right from the top, thanks to a single-take style open of presenter Regina King walking from the outdoor lounge — built outside the alternate site of Union Station in Los Angeles — to the indoor presentation set. Both spaces were designed by the Rockwell Group, who also designed the interior of the Oscars’ normal home, the Dolby Theatre.

Rockwell Group’s PR firm did not respond to repeated requests for additional comment for this story beyond the original press release announcing the design strategy.

Producers also used a variety of effects to add the look and feel of a Hollywood film — including off center framing that avoided having presenters and winners looking directly into the camera, dramatic rack focuses and more depth, texture and a distinct lighting design.