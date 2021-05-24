‘Late Show’ returning to Ed Sullivan Theater with full audience

CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will return to the Ed Sullivan Theater on June 14, 2021.

The move follows 205 episodes without an audience which saw host Stephen Colbert broadcasting from both his home and a temporary location inside the Manhatten complex.

“Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear,” said Colbert. “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”

Colbert returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater in August, leaving the expansive theater portion for a scaled-down set which is a recreation of his office. This space was built in a prop supply closet and was not designed to accommodate guests (other than Colbert’s wife) or his normal band.

“The Late Late Show,” meanwhile, returned to its normal studio home in August 2020, minus the audience and with new safety precautions.

CBS notes the return will feature a fully vaccinated audience with guests required to show proof prior to entering the building. Face masks will be optional.

Staff and crew, meanwhile, will continue to follow more stringent standards with regular testing and daily screenings for symptoms.