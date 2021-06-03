Winners announced for Broadcast Production Awards 2020 contest

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

NewscastStudio has announced the winners of its annual Broadcast Production Awards competition.

NewscastStudio received over 200 entries for this year’s competition, which were judged by teams of industry professionals.

The annual competition from NewscastStudio showcases those working behind the camera in broadcast and streaming media production across a variety of formats, ranging from sports and news programming to corporate video production and entertainment. Awards honor both creative and technical achievements including motion design, branding, augmented reality, scenic design, lighting design and music composition.

Music library VideoHelper took home the most accolades with seven wins while Stephen Arnold Music saw six accolades and DreamWall with five.

As one of the biggest television events of 2020, coverage of the United States presidential election from multiple networks saw honors including Noticias Telemundo and CBS News. Sky News and Sky Creative received top design honors for its coverage as well which included unique usage of the Unreal Engine from Epic Games for augmented reality graphics.

Top music honors, meanwhile, went to Stephen Arnold Music’s sonic branding efforts for 37 TV in Qatar.

Clickspring Design’s broadcast facility design for Asharq News took home multiple awards with international broadcasters including TVNZ, RTBF, Al Jazeera, Tencent Sports, VTM and CGTN also seeing recognition. Nexstar Media Group’s WREG in Memphis and NewsNation network also saw wins for scenic design.

