ESPN updates NYC studio, adds NFL programming to space

ESPN has added a larger desk inside Studio 2 at its South Street Seaport facility in New York City.

The desk, from Clickspring Design, is crafted to accommodate talent in a variety of configurations on five of its six sides. The desk can be seen on programs like “First Take,” the main occupant of Studio 2, and “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

The updates align with the recent co-host change on “First Take” with Max Kellerman departing for “This Just In.”

Last year, ESPN erected a temporary studio on the roof of the Pier 17 development housing ESPN’s facility at the South Street Seaport. That studio served a variety of broadcasts throughout 2020 including the NFL and NBA.

This NFL season, coverage has moved inside, taking full advantage of Studio 2’s display technology.

The large LED wall, which is a hallmark of “Around the Horn,” has become an area for breaking down key plays and previewing the week’s football matchups.

The new anchor desk, meanwhile, adds additional branding through a swappable top with green accents throughout the space.