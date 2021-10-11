‘Dan Abrams,’ ‘Morning in America’ go live with music from Stephen Arnold

NewsNation’s newest primetime show, “Dan Abrams Live,” features custom theme music from Stephen Arnold Music, the network’s partner for all things sonic branding.

SAM notes the show theme evokes the concept of hard discussions through its seriousness and driving percussion.

“The theme has a hard edge, in keeping with the seriousness of the show and Dan Abrams’ commitment to telling all sides of a story,” said Chad Cook, VP and creative director at Stephen Arnold Music.

“The percussion is prominent and supported by driving guitars and strings. It gives the show a strong, primetime sound and signature.”

Stephen Arnold Music also worked with the network on the new theme for “Morning in America.”

This theme features a melodic tune that is vibrant and engaging, providing a new interpretation of the NewsNation sonic signature.

“We created a multi-faceted sonic package that includes a range of themes, each with different energy and pacing, to keep the sound dynamic and diverse across the full three hours,” said Cook.

The new themes were created in collaboration with Jonathan Killian and the NewsNation creative team.

Stephen Arnold Music also recently scored a series of network promos that employ the theme “News For All America.”

“The music projects authenticity and unity,” said Killian. “It sends a hopeful message that will resonate with people with differing views from different parts of the country.”