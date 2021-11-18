NBC News Now overhauls graphics

The NBC News Now streaming service rolled out a new logo and graphics overhaul Nov. 18, 2021, that began the night before with the debut of “Hallie Jackson Now.”

The new look carries on the flat look, use of oversized elements and Rockefeller Center imagery the network originally used, but switches over to a blockier look that’s accented with typography and various accents.

NBC News Now started using the new look after “Morning News Now” ended at 10 a.m. eastern and it rolled into the “NBC News Now Live” block typically anchored by Aaron Gilchrist and Morgan Radford, though Radford was off.

Until that point, the old logo, bug and graphics were used.

NBC News Now’s new logo still includes the peacock and is set in the company’s bespoke Wordmark font, but now includes more of an emphasis on “Now,” which appears in larger, all capital letters below “NBC News.”

Meanwhile, a thick rule is used below, replacing the red box motif that the original look used.

The channel as a whole took on the same lower third design first seen on Hallie Jackson’s new show the evening before, which include a more MSNBC-style rectangle.

Other similarities with MSNBC’s look, which debuted in March 2021, include the use of oversized typography as a transitional elements and the use of the font Roboto in most cases.

Unique elements, however, include more emphasis on sideways animation, including having headlines or segment logos appear in the middle of the L3 against a white background before sliding over to the left as a dark blue box for the full banner enters.

When these labs are text only, they are typically stylized with an underscore at the end of the text, such as “Bottoms up?_”

Other options include having a stack of three dots on the far left either alongside text or a correspondent’s name and title.

NBC News Now’s stingers, bumps and opens were also overhauled, with photography of anchors at work and on location in dynamic collections of containers that slide, grow and shrink.

There’s also new music that adds a bit of a more serious, urgent tone.

The color palette of graphics has mostly dropped the use of red, with the exception of breaking news, which was used heavily in the old look, as shown in the old “NBC News Now Live with Alison Morris” open above.

Accents include underscore-inspired bars, dots, microtext, outlines of the NBC peacock and solid color boxes. Microtext can include references to the network or phrases such as “reporting facts_” and “_live coverage” with the underscore here as well along with a “typing” animation effect. Much of the microtext is set in Roboto’s monotype version.

View full version on Giphy

Also added in is a “twirling” animation effect that appears to be designed to mimic a colorful “loading” indicator while transitioning the peacock in all its colorful glory.

Countdown style graphics, which were used in the previous look, have been updated as well.

During one of their first times out, however, the animations appeared the struggle to keep up with the reporter and created a big of a dizzying effect at some points.

Signs of the change have been slipping on air since September 2021, when “Top Story with Tom Llamas” debuted using what turned out to be the new logo. At the time, NBC News did not return requests for comment on the new design.

The show also switched to using the new logo in the bug, but the old logo remained for all other programming. “Hallie Jackson Now” also used the new bug when it debuted Nov. 17, 2021.

On Nov. 10, 2021, the network tweaked the bug’s animation a bit.

Prior to the on air debut, a horizontal lockup of the new logo started appearing in the countdowns in lower left corner during commercial breaks (which are mostly promos for other NBC programming and the streamer itself).

Hints of the look also popped up on NBCNews.com, where the words “Watch Now” in the main navigation bar starting using an underline accent instead of the red accent that was used previously in this location.

The redesigned fullscreens were also hinted at in the “poster” thumbnail that appears while the live stream is loading in the small preview window that appears below the top story area on the homepage (notably, however, the old NBC News Now logo was still on the site above the video window as of this writing).

NBC News Now was originally slated to be called “NBC News Signal,” but was renamed in March 2019 before its May launch.

Unlike “Hallie Jackson Now,” the new NBC News Now graphics do not appear to make use of Founders Grotesk, the font also used as the primary sans serif on NBCNews.com, except in the “countdown” style segments. This font, along with Publico and the monotype version of Founders, are used throughout many NBC digital properties, including the “Today All Day” streaming channel.

NBCNews.com has a logotype that replaces the letters “NBC” with the peacock and the word “News” appearing in a font that’s not an exact match for anything else the network uses, though it could be a customized version of Founders.

MSNBC uses Wordmark, as does NBC News Now, but the “classic” NBC News logo still appears on air in lower thirds identifying network correspondents.

That logo was created decades ago using Futura as a base but was customized heavily, including the creation of the distinct “W” that appears to be more like two overlapping “Vs.”