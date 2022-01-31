CBS News gets new skins for its anchor laptops

CBS News appears to be updating the decals plastered on its on-set laptops.

The new look began appearing Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 on the CBS Streaming Network as well as the broadcast network’s early morning news program “CBS Morning News.”

The new design features a white background with subtle 3D CBS eye accents and two curved black lines camera right of the look along with the CBS News logotype next to it.

This motif is more in line with the new graphics CBS News has introduced across both digital and broadcast platforms and the black and white palette is likely meant to keep the look generic enough to be used across all shows and platforms.

Overall, the look is flatter but still relies on 3D elements in a variety of soft and bold applications. It’s heavily influenced by the “deconstructed eye” look the network as a whole began rolling out in October 2020.

Advertisement

The streaming network and broadcast show “CBS Mornings” as well as “CBS Morning News,” “CBS Weekend News” and “CBS News Flash” have transitioned to new graphics along these veins, which also includes a variety of microtext, hashmark and dotted elements along with circles and arcs.

The old gray design was used on set on both the streamer and “CBS Evening News.”

“Face the Nation” anchor Margaret Brennan typically doesn’t bring a laptop on set with her, nor do Gayle King, Tony Dokupil or Nate Burleson on “CBS Mornings.”

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell, however, typically has a laptop on set with her in the network’s Washington, D.C. studios, but that was not updated as of Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

“Evening” does not, however, use the new network look, instead relying on its own unique graphics, logotype and font.

Anchors at both the network and local level often bring laptops or tablets (sometimes the latter of which feature stands and keyboards) on set in order to keep up with changes made the lineup, social media and other information as the broadcast continues.

Some stations have also eliminated using paper scripts during newscasts as backups for the teleprompter (that often contain additional information anchors need), but this is typically done with a tablet.