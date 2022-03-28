Job Opening: Clickspring Design hiring VP of Design

Clickspring Design is currently seeking a Vice President of Design to provide an overarching vision of design for the practice while serving as the principal client contact and advisor for all creative matters.

The position requires collaborating in the creation of strategic business goals needed to guide the future direction and success of the company. The position requires strong client advocacy with the expectation that return business will result from award-winning design solutions and client satisfaction.

Duties Include:

Provide creative and design leadership and oversight for CSD projects including those requiring the coordination of larger project teams: deploying architectural and broadcast expertise (a.k.a.,hybrid).

Review all ongoing creative concepts for quality, appropriateness, and adherence to project scopes/briefs.

Provide final approval of all creative concepts and presentations before submission to clients.

Provide oversight and advice to the internal process of moving creative concepts through the stages of design, documentation and project construction and commissioning.

Communicate design solutions to clients through meetings, conference calls and email distributions where appropriate.

In concert with the Executive team, write proposal documents to engage project work.

Participate in weekly management meetings and calls such as the ‘Leadership Meeting’, ‘Operations Meeting’ and ‘Sales Meeting’.

Mentor talent and recognize achievements. Periodically review performance of direct reports as assigned.

Clickspring Design has worked with clients in the broadcast world including NBC News, Turner Sports, CNN, Al Jazeera and a host of others.

Learn more on the Clicksping website.