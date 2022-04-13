NESN adds broadcast studio inside Fenway Park

NESN has added a Fenway Park studio for the 2022 MLB season, part of several upgrades and improvements at the Red Sox’s stadium.

The studio space will serve as the pregame and postgame location for NESN’s broadcasts, replacing the Jersey Street set.

The studio is located in center field occupying an approximately 20 by 24-foot space in Section 39 with a nearly 20-foot wide window overlooking Fenway Park.

“We are so proud to debut our brand-new NESN studio in conjunction with the 2022 Red Sox home opener,” said Sean McGrail, NESN president and CEO. “It is our top priority to bring unparalleled access and connection to our fanbase, and this new space in the center field concourse of historic Fenway Park will bring our fans closer to the game than ever.”

The design follows the 2021 revamp of NESN’s primary studio with a desk formed from the network’s flowing “N” logo with frosted acrylic backing.

A unique element of the studio is a 20 by 9 foot mural wall created with 1,968 baseballs and 60 wooden baseball bats. This is then adorned with a five-foot tall illuminated NESN logo.

Other set elements include a hanging monitor and a wall created from antique blueprints of Fenway Park dating from 1933-1969.

The studio includes multiple Panasonic 4K box cameras with LED lighting gear from Dracast.

The studio is viewable to fans on a new open-air concourse in Section 39 dubbed the “Truly Terrace.” That section, along with surrounding sections, saw other upgrades and amenity improvements for fans during the off-season including new dining options and the addition of event space, called the 521 Overlook.

NESN worked with Jack Morton Worldwide and Mystic Scenic Studios to create the space.