Combined Vermont PBS, public radio organization rebrands

Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS, who merged in 2021, have announced they will rebrand as “Vermont Public” while also unveiling a new logo that drives home a “stories from every corner” tagline.

“Our new name pays homage to our past while signaling a new mission for the future,” said President and CEO, Scott Finn, in a statement June 23, 2022. “Across TV, radio, and digital platforms, we will engage a broader and more diverse audience, through stories that bring our community together.”

The new logo features the new name in a fresh mint-green shade in a sans serif typeface with distinct curved accents on select letters.

Those curved elements, which add a bit of an organic feel to the letters, contrast with the right and pointed angles in the icon and certain portions of the lettering but also marries well with the non-modified curves in the brand’s updated typography.

It’s placed so that the right arm of the “V” aligns with a green gradient outline that suggests a polygon and a simplified outline of the state’s shape. It also conveniently has four corners, which is good tie-in with the “every corner” slogan.

The state shape’s height does end up extending above the top and bottom of the text, which could cause some issues when trying to fit the lockup in certain spaces and still keep it readable, but it notably does use the rule of thirds to guide the height of the letters and icon.

In addition, there’s also a two-line version that works better in certain layouts, including square-shaped avatar-style applications. This design also changes the spacing and path of the state outline a bit, but still manages to maintain a sense of proportion.

Advertisement

After merging but prior to the rebranding, the station used several variations of “together” themed taglines to emphasize the new, combined venture and its strengths to operate as a non-profit media company.

The new identity also uses a deep green background with hints of blue and gray, a nod to the state’s natural land and the Green Mountains that spread across it.

The color palette is decidedly trendy, with visual cues drawn from the so-called “Web 2.0” style, but it’s also approachable, recognizable and stands out well among other media company logos.

Green was previously used in both the VPR and Vermont PBS logos.

The VPR stations used a copperplate font set atop a rather awkwardly placed swoosh presumably meant to suggest mountains or a horizon. A more traditional lime green shade was often used with this look.

The Vermont Public radio stations are a collection of FM stations including WBTN, WVBA, WVPS, WRVT, WVPA, WVPR that carry content from NPR and related production companies as well as classical music.

Vermont PBS, meanwhile, which broadcasts over WETK, WVER, WVTB and WVTA, previously used a combination of the 2019 PBS rebranding accented with a row of blue and green rectangles.

The PBS rebranding includes a custom font and redrawn, flatter “profile” icon but was also designed so that stations could stick with their own, existing logos alongside it if they wanted — or switch to a more cohesive look using the custom font.

Prior to that, a geometric typeface was used with the old, glossy PBS icon.

Advertisement

The new Vermont Public identity relies on the open source Poppin font heavily including for non-logo headings and its website font, as well as leveraging angled elements and patterns that play homage to the state outline in the logo.

Vermont Public joins other prominent public media organizations that have rebranded or reorganized lately. WETA in Washington, got an updated logo design earlier in 2022. Boston’s iconic PBS station WGBH announced plans to rebrand as simply “GBH,” though its new logo kept much of the old Chermayeff & Geismar-designed logo.

KETC in St. Louis also rebranded as Nine PBS in early 2021. Many of these organizations have cited a desire to emphasis their evolution into cross-platform media organizations.

One of the earliest examples of PBS stations opting for unique branding was when WNET in Newark and New York rebranded as “Thirteen,” a reference to its channel number, in 1979. Other stations, both PBS and ones linked with other broadcast networks, have also taken the approach of spelling out numerals as a branding element.

Below is the full text of the announcement announcing the new name and look issued June 23.