NBC Bay Area reconnects with newsroom through new studio design
NBC’s KNTV, serving the San Francisco Bay Area and part of NBC Owned Television Stations, has debuted an expanded broadcast studio stocked with the latest in storytelling technology.
Working with Jack Morton and fabricator blackwalnut, the design includes an open floor plan with multiple LED displays around the studio along with a grid-mounted tracking camera for dynamic toss shots.
At 2,600 square feet, the new footprint extends beyond the previous studio space and into the newsroom shared by NBC and Telemundo 48 – dubbed the “content center.” There, an on-camera position includes a backlit knee wall along with a display atop a faux concrete riser.
KNTV’s previous set was disconnected from the newsroom and largely a “black box” space while an earlier design did include more of a connection.
The newsroom has also appeared on CNBC and NBC News at various points as their Silicon Valley Bureau was previously co-located with the station until its move to downtown San Francisco.
The studio now features a large sliding door to the newsroom with etched plexiglass inlays, allowing movement between the two areas both on and off camera and creating a unique background element on-air.
“Like our storytelling, our new storytelling space is unique, sophisticated, and mission-focused, delivering the best viewing experience for our audiences,” said Stephanie Adrouny, VP of News at NBC Bay Area.
“Elevating our connection to our viewers has been the driving force of this project,” said Stacy Owen, president and general manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “It’s about moving the idea of a news studio forward, bringing the audience into our home and conveying news and information with clarity and impact.”
Set Design
KNTV
View a gallery of this project…
The new design also takes advantage of the studio’s height via large wrap-around RGBA walls with greyscale graphics. Siver framework and enlarged logo elements break up the LED walls with multiple moving set pieces.
Inside the studio, Ross Video CamBot robotics are utilized with Sony cameras and CueScript prompters. Greg Gerner, Inc. worked with NBC on the LED display integration.
Deke Hazirijian of New York City Lites provided lighting design with new LED lighting gear throughout.
The station notes the new set is capable of virtual graphics including the ability to mix graphics with the set’s unique floor LED display.
“The Fast Forward,” the station’s OTT newscast, will also utilize the studio, taking advantage of the various screens and touchscreen to enable more viewer interaction.
Project Credits
NBC Bay Area – Stacey Owen, Stephanie Adrouny, Willie McGrady, Francis Sandico
Production Design – Jack Morton Worldwide
Andre Durette – Executive Design Director
Evan Hill – Project Manager
Meredith Sonnen – Project Manager
Chris Maroney – Director of Illustration
Jennilee Aromando – Illustrator
Raeford Dwyer – Graphics Designer
Clement Chou with Ben Bauer – CAD Designer
Lighting Design – Deke Hazirijian / New York City Lites
Scenic Fabrication – Blackwalnut
A/V Integration – Greg Gerner, Inc.
